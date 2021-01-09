Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $8.13. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 162,733 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

In related news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,392,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 66.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

