Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,099,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $88,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,800.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,704,643 shares of company stock worth $31,021,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,461 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 165,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

