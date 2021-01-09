Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

LEVL stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

