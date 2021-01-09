LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Receives €5.44 Average PT from Brokerages

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.44 ($6.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get LEONI AG (LEO.F) alerts:

LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €7.52 ($8.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.26. LEONI AG has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €12.92 ($15.20).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.