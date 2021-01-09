Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Leju from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Leju stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 71,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $331.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

