Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

