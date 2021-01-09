LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$146.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

