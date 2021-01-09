Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.65.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

