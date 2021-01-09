Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.72 million, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $357,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

