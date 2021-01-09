Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

LMRK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 37,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,564. The stock has a market cap of $305.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.05. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.