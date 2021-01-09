Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

LADR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,811 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 99.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

