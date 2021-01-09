Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 1,872 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $18,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $156,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.