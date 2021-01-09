Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 15,630 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $18,720.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 899,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.