La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Trading Up 5.7%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.44. Approximately 497,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 415,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LZB shares. BidaskClub upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.