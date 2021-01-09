La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.69

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 6272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Insiders sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

