L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 186,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

