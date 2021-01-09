KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in KT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 1,201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 144,120 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 141,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,566,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after buying an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

