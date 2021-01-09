KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in KT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 1,201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 144,120 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 141,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,566,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after buying an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
