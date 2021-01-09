KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading 0.3% Higher

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.75. 30,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 9,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 9.52% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

