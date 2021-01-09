Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKPNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 265,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

