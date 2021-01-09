Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

RDSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

