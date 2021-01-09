Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KOD has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $6.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.79. 270,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,318. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $159.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average is $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,899 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

