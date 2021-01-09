Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. To this end, the company's board approved in November 2020, a new share buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of shares worth up to $250 million. This new share repurchase plan follows the termination of the previous $250 million buyback program announced last May. The company's efforts to control costs are encouraging too. Evidently, adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved to 86.6% in the first nine months of 2020 from 88.6% in the same period of 2019 due to lower costs. However, the year-over-year weakness in the freight environment is a concern. The company's low current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2020 is also a worry.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNX. BidaskClub upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $43.47. 2,174,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

