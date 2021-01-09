Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.81 ($8.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on KCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

ETR KCO traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €8.45 ($9.94). 448,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.67 and its 200 day moving average is €5.85. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of €8.68 ($10.21). The company has a market capitalization of $842.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.48.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

