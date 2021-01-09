Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,910 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,687.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15.

On Monday, December 14th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45.

MXL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 425,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

