Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives $71.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

KL traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 2,447,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,318. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.