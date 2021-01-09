Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KC. ValuEngine raised Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CLSA started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

