Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinder Morgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 18,581,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,754,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.