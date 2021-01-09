Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,470,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Shares of KEYS opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.