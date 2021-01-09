KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

