KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $58.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after buying an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.