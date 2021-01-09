KeyCorp Comments on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 164.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,260,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $114,941,000 after purchasing an additional 784,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

