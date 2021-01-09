Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KEGX opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.56. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 89.50% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Key Energy Services will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.