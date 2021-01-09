Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director John Russell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

