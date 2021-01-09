Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 167,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 1,631.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kemper by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kemper by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kemper by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

