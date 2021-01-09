Kemacoin (KEMA) Achieves Market Cap of $23,840.84

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,840.84 and approximately $78.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00270247 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

