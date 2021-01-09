Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 396,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 349,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

KRNY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $972.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 342,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

