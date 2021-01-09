KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

KZMYY opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

