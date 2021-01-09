Kava (KAVA) Price Down 33.3% This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00717247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00052943 BTC.

Kava Profile