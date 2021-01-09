Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Up 7.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 4,739,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,482,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $426.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $861,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

