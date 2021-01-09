Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 8.4%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.21. 10,294,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 9,717,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 4.20.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

