JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Neutral

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 40.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $23.53 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

