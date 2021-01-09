JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

