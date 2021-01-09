JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talanx AG (TLX.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

Get Talanx AG (TLX.F) alerts:

Talanx AG (TLX.F) stock opened at €32.70 ($38.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Talanx AG has a 52 week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx AG (TLX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx AG (TLX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.