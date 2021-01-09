JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €247.93 ($291.68).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

