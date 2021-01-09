JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) a €17.00 Price Target

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.35) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.10 ($16.59).

Shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) stock opened at €13.31 ($15.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.54 and a 200 day moving average of €11.69. ENGIE SA has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

