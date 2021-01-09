Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $160.04. 8,228,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

