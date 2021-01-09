John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Up 1.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.52. 296,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 284,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

