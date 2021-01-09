John Desimone Sells 72,985 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HLF traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,590. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 418,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

