John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Trading 6.6% Higher

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.73 and last traded at $121.82. 609,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 330,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.31.

Several brokerages have commented on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock worth $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

