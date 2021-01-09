John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Up 6.6%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.73 and last traded at $121.82. 609,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 330,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock worth $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,805,000 after buying an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

